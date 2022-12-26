CFO4Life Group LLC Purchases 4,449 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.1% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 127,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $50.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $44.26 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 55.55% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. Analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Insider Activity at Magellan Midstream Partners

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

