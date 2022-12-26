CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 1,508 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,357,000 after buying an additional 7,930,452 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 8,040,638 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,572,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,683,000 after buying an additional 39,984 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,412,000 after buying an additional 105,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,236,000 after buying an additional 361,610 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $72.37 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.94 and a 200-day moving average of $71.34.

