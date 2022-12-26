CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 2,630 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.6% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,056 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,937 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,832 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,268,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in FedEx by 133.7% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 16.5% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

NYSE FDX opened at $175.93 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.97 and a 200 day moving average of $193.88. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

