Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys New Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Honeywell International by 13.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 192,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,155,000 after buying an additional 23,360 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1,367.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 37,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 34,579 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $213.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $143.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $221.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.68.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.75%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

