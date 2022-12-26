Charles Schwab Trust Co Lowers Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,271,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,115 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $997,128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after buying an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,550,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,231,000 after buying an additional 830,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,684,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,519,000 after buying an additional 128,975 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAU stock opened at $34.11 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.99.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

