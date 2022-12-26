Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,947 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $151.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $52.10.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.