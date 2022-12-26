Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) is William Marsh Rice University’s 6th Largest Position

William Marsh Rice University decreased its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,382 shares during the period. Confluent comprises approximately 0.2% of William Marsh Rice University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. William Marsh Rice University’s holdings in Confluent were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 96.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after buying an additional 2,488,471 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Confluent by 79.9% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Confluent by 461.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,107 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Confluent by 40.3% in the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,810,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,210,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Confluent by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,208,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,543,000 after purchasing an additional 500,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFLT shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.93.

In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,514 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $5,224,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 829,987 shares of company stock worth $18,552,363. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $21.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.11.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. The company had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.39 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

