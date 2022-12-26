Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 0.5% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,122,000 after buying an additional 1,223,134 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,065,000 after acquiring an additional 496,542 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,724,000 after acquiring an additional 392,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 101.0% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 444,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,351,000 after purchasing an additional 223,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $232.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 749.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 1,032.29%.

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.93.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

