Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s 6th Largest Position

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 3.2% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.8% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.6% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 18,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 5,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.5% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 801 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the third quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 18,656 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $462.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $205.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.53.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

