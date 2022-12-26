Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,279 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.7% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $25,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.8% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.6% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 18,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 5,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.5% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 801 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the third quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 18,656 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $462.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $495.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $205.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.