Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 18,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 5,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 801 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $462.65 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $495.47 and a 200-day moving average of $501.53. The company has a market capitalization of $205.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.