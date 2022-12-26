Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Sold by Richelieu Gestion PLC

Richelieu Gestion PLC reduced its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,866 shares during the period. Criteo comprises 2.2% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Richelieu Gestion PLC owned about 0.11% of Criteo worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Criteo by 23.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Criteo by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Criteo by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Criteo by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Criteo by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo Stock Up 0.9 %

CRTO opened at $25.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.80. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $40.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 53,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $1,399,770.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 53,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $1,399,770.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $117,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,491.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,021 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Criteo in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.