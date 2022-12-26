Cullinan Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Business Machines Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines stock opened at $141.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.39, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.32 and its 200 day moving average is $134.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

