Cullinan Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,600 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $44,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE GIS opened at $85.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The company has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at General Mills

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,725 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,676 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.15.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

