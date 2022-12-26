Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $14.17 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,588 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for 0.9% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $14,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aflac by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 674,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,442,000 after buying an additional 75,360 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 617,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,744,000 after purchasing an additional 248,307 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Aflac by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 123,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $71.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $72.70.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,046,440 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

