Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $39.12 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 2.5% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $39,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $1,969,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 40.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 16.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $332.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $334.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.46. The company has a market cap of $108.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $481.44.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Barclays raised their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.19.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

