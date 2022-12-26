Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $4.18 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 22.1% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 214,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after purchasing an additional 38,720 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 74,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 16,764 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Prologis by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 230,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,747,000 after acquiring an additional 39,483 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Prologis by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 164,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,724,000 after acquiring an additional 22,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $113.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

