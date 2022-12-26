Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $5.05 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,799 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $212,851,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $118,416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 261.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,154,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $117,962,000 after buying an additional 835,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $116.25 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $170.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.01 and its 200-day moving average is $104.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Erste Group Bank cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

