Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $79.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.72. The company has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

