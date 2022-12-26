Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,646 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,607 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $116,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Union Pacific by 15.7% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of UNP opened at $209.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.12.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.