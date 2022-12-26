Cullinan Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $240.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 69.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.