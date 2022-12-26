CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Reduced by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,561 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.0% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in CVS Health by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after buying an additional 8,531,311 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in CVS Health by 38.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $899,511,000 after buying an additional 2,697,382 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after buying an additional 2,628,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in CVS Health by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after buying an additional 2,450,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

CVS stock opened at $93.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.21. The firm has a market cap of $122.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

