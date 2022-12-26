Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Raised by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 73,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,110,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Danaher by 10,825.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 294,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,078,000 after buying an additional 291,849 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher Trading Up 0.5 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.15.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $259.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $189.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.62. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

