Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 33,853.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 787,383 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,848,000 after purchasing an additional 785,064 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,413,000 after purchasing an additional 775,843 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,608,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,272,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $275,364,000 after purchasing an additional 512,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $137.03 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.02.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

