Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DFUS opened at $41.58 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $52.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28.

