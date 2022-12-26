Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) is Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for approximately 2.6% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Shares of D opened at $60.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average of $72.73.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

