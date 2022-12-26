Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises approximately 2.3% of Advocate Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

D stock opened at $60.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.73.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

