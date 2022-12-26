Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of D opened at $60.79 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.73. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

