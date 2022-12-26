Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC decreased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 115.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 411.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $134.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.17 and its 200-day moving average is $129.18. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $184.04.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.