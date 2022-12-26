Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for 2.8% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after buying an additional 1,782,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,753,552,000 after buying an additional 1,623,646 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,764 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,081,000 after acquiring an additional 758,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,481,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Duke Energy
In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $102.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.90.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Duke Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.
Duke Energy Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
