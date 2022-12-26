Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 15.1% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $102.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.90.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

