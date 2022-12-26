EAC Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $16.03 Million (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, EAC has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0534 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges. EAC has a market cap of $16.03 million and approximately $25,929.30 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00418789 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021403 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000933 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018097 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.05441572 USD and is down -11.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $28,882.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.