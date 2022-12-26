Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 13.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 104.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 15,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.56.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $144.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.75. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $237.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

