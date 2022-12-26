Empirical Asset Management LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 298,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Harvard Bioscience to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Harvard Bioscience from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Performance

Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.43. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $7.36.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harvard Bioscience Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

