Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ET. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 383.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,579,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,900 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.3 %

Several brokerages have commented on ET. Mizuho increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $11.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

