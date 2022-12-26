Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Holdings Reduced by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 2.9% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $12,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,900 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 311,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

EPD stock opened at $23.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.21.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

