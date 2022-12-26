EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,925 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in EQT by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,918,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $36.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.64. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of EQT to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.65.

Insider Activity at EQT

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

