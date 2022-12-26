FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,552 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $594,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.6% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,056 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,937 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,832 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,268,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 133.7% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

NYSE:FDX opened at $175.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

