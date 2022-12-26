Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,091 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,950,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,363 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,610,000 after buying an additional 3,075,338 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,754,000 after buying an additional 1,311,766 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,418,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $945,771,000 after buying an additional 244,027 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FIS opened at $66.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.99. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.88%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

