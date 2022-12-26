First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stock Position Lessened by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,048 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 3.5% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $75.20 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.35.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.