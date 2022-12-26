First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) is Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 333.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,906 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for 12.2% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC owned about 0.43% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $4,804,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 176,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.24. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $57.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

