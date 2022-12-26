Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 610,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 3.9% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $57,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,705,000 after purchasing an additional 21,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.60.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $100.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.07 and a 200-day moving average of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

