FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 10,700 Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RQI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 22,191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 396,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $11.78 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.