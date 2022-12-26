FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 2,100 Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ERII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 39.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 49,671 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

ERII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $20.96 on Monday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $26.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $30.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

