FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 376 Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 376 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Atlassian by 32.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 214.1% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at $1,889,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $127.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.06. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $399.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,128 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $359,751.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,177,270.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $1,859,676.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,299,940.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $359,751.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,575 shares in the company, valued at $13,177,270.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,124 shares of company stock valued at $44,007,229. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Macquarie downgraded Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.85.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

