FNY Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vizsla Silver were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 2.3% in the second quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 2,505,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Vizsla Silver Price Performance

Shares of VZLA stock opened at 1.19 on Monday. Vizsla Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of 0.91 and a 12 month high of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZLA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vizsla Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.30 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vizsla Silver from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

Featured Stories

