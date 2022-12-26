FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCR. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $219.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.79. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $214.68 and a 52-week high of $350.80.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.