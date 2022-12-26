FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 5,000 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 92,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,885,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 305,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 64,408 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of HMC stock opened at $23.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.44. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $30.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.