FNY Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1,270.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 24.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,749 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 45.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,482,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,019 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,275,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,121,000 after buying an additional 1,414,232 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3,969.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 888,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,552,000 after buying an additional 866,983 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 62.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,756,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,563,000 after buying an additional 673,700 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Citigroup started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Trade Desk to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.81.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $44.88 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $98.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.21.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

