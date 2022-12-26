FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $101,000 Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PPL by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,936,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,201,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,984 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PPL by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in PPL by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,358,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,870 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in PPL by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,030,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,870,000 after purchasing an additional 57,150 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,643,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,356,000 after purchasing an additional 153,650 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE:PPL opened at $29.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $30.99.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.